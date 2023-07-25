Georges Niang returns for 8th year of camp in central Iowa

The Cyclone fan-favorite was in Clive Tuesday and will be in Ames on Wednesday.

CLIVE, Iowa — Georges Niang said "I'll always have a home in Ames" on his senior night in 2016. He's proven that to be true as he's returned for his summer of camps in central Iowa.

"I'm super thankful that I still get supported around here," Niang said. "And it's just so awesome, you know, to get to see the smiles on these kids faces, the pure joy that they have for playing basketball. And it reminds me of myself, when I when I first started playing, that pure joy that I had. So it's really important to me to get back here, do this every year."

Niang recently inked the largest contract of his career, a three-year deal worth nearly $26 million with the Cavaliers. This came after years of bouncing between the G-League and the NBA before finding his footing on the Jazz and 76ers.

"You don't have to be the most skilled, the most talented," he told Local 5. "If you just show up every day, you'll get what you want."

As far the switch from Philadelphia to Cleveland, he doesn't envision his role changing too much.

"I get paid to make three point shots, and I'm not going to stop. That's obviously a part of my role. I can do a lot of different other things. But I'm gonna do what I know has gotten me here," he said.