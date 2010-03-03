Girls state basketball 2023: Brackets, scores, how to watch

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball tournament is underway Monday morning, with Johnston vs. Southeast Polk starting the action in Class 5A.
The top seeds for this year's girls tourney: Pleasant Valley (5A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Estherville Lincoln Central (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A).
How can I watch?
All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. You can buy tickets to individual sessions here.
The IGHSAU is streaming the quarterfinal and semifinal games on its YouTube channel. Iowa PBS will televise the championship games and stream them at this link.
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 27
- 1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (15-8)
- 3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Dowling Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 5 Davenport North (21-2)
Semifinals
Thursday, March 2
- 10 a.m. — TBD
- 11:45 a.m. — No. 2 Johnston (23-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (18-6)
Championship
Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- 11:45 a.m. — No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (16-8)
- 1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Ballard (18-3) vs. No. 5 Decorah (21-2)
- 3:15 p.m. — No. 2 North Polk (21-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (18-4)
- 5 p.m. — No. 3 Bishop Heelan (22-2) vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-7)
Semifinals
Thursday, March 2 at 5 and 6:45 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 27
- 5 p.m. — No. 1 Estherville Lincoln Central (24-0) vs. No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (17-7)
- 6:45 p.m. — No. 4 Benton Community (21-3) vs. No. 5 Des Moines Christian (21-3)
- 8:30 p.m. — No. 2 Solon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (18-6)
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- 10 a.m. — No. 3 West Marshall (23-1) vs. No. 6 Sioux Center (18-5)
Semifinals
Thursday, March 2 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- 6:45 p.m. — No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (20-4)
- 8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan (21-3) vs. No. 5 Regina Catholic (21-4)
Wednesday, March 1
- 10 a.m. — No. 2 Central Lyon (22-0) vs. No. 7 Panorama (22-2)
- 11:45 a.m. — No. 3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-0) vs. No. 6 Pocahontas Area (20-4)
Semifinals
Friday, March 3 at 10 and 11:45 a.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
- 1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Algona Bishiop Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-4)
- 3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Remsen St. Mary's (23-1) vs. West Fork (24-0)
- 5 p.m. — No. 2 Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. No. 7 Woodbine (23-2)
- 6:45 p.m. — No. 3 North Linn (22-1) vs. No. 6 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1)
Semifinals
Friday, March 3 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.