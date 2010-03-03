x
Girls state basketball 2023: Brackets, scores, how to watch

All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is streaming the games on YouTube.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball tournament is underway Monday morning, with Johnston vs. Southeast Polk starting the action in Class 5A.

The top seeds for this year's girls tourney: Pleasant Valley (5A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Estherville Lincoln Central (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A).

How can I watch?

All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. You can buy tickets to individual sessions here.

The IGHSAU is streaming the quarterfinal and semifinal games on its YouTube channel. Iowa PBS will televise the championship games and stream them at this link.

Click here to view the full brackets

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 2 Johnston 70, No. 7 Southeast Polk 48

No. 6 Ankeny Centennial 59, No. 3 Waterloo West 51

  • 1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (15-8)
  • 3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Dowling Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 5 Davenport North (21-2)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2

  • 10 a.m. — TBD
  • 11:45 a.m. — No. 2 Johnston (23-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (18-6)

Championship

Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • 11:45 a.m. — No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (16-8)
  • 1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Ballard (18-3) vs. No. 5 Decorah (21-2)
  • 3:15 p.m. — No. 2 North Polk (21-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (18-4)
  • 5 p.m. — No. 3 Bishop Heelan (22-2) vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-7)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2 at 5 and 6:45 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 27

  • 5 p.m. — No. 1 Estherville Lincoln Central (24-0) vs. No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (17-7)
  • 6:45 p.m. — No. 4 Benton Community (21-3) vs. No. 5 Des Moines Christian (21-3)
  • 8:30 p.m. — No. 2 Solon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (18-6)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • 10 a.m. — No. 3 West Marshall (23-1) vs. No. 6 Sioux Center (18-5)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • 6:45 p.m. — No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (20-4)
  • 8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan (21-3) vs. No. 5 Regina Catholic (21-4)

Wednesday, March 1

  • 10 a.m. — No. 2 Central Lyon (22-0) vs. No. 7 Panorama (22-2)
  • 11:45 a.m. — No. 3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-0) vs. No. 6 Pocahontas Area (20-4)

Semifinals

Friday, March 3 at 10 and 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

  • 1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Algona Bishiop Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-4)
  • 3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Remsen St. Mary's (23-1) vs. West Fork (24-0)
  • 5 p.m. — No. 2 Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. No. 7 Woodbine (23-2)
  • 6:45 p.m. — No. 3 North Linn (22-1) vs. No. 6 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1)

Semifinals

Friday, March 3 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

