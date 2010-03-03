Girls state basketball 2023: Brackets, scores, how to watch

All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is streaming the games on YouTube.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball tournament is underway Monday morning, with Johnston vs. Southeast Polk starting the action in Class 5A.

The top seeds for this year's girls tourney: Pleasant Valley (5A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Estherville Lincoln Central (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A).

How can I watch?

All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. You can buy tickets to individual sessions here.

The IGHSAU is streaming the quarterfinal and semifinal games on its YouTube channel. Iowa PBS will televise the championship games and stream them at this link.

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 27

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (15-8)

3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Dowling Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 5 Davenport North (21-2)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2

10 a.m. — TBD

11:45 a.m. — No. 2 Johnston (23-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (18-6)

Championship

Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

11:45 a.m. — No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (16-8)

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Ballard (18-3) vs. No. 5 Decorah (21-2)

3:15 p.m. — No. 2 North Polk (21-2) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (18-4)

5 p.m. — No. 3 Bishop Heelan (22-2) vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-7)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2 at 5 and 6:45 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 27

5 p.m. — No. 1 Estherville Lincoln Central (24-0) vs. No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (17-7)

6:45 p.m. — No. 4 Benton Community (21-3) vs. No. 5 Des Moines Christian (21-3)

8:30 p.m. — No. 2 Solon (22-2) vs. No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (18-6)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

10 a.m. — No. 3 West Marshall (23-1) vs. No. 6 Sioux Center (18-5)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

6:45 p.m. — No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (20-4)

8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Sibley-Ocheyedan (21-3) vs. No. 5 Regina Catholic (21-4)

Wednesday, March 1

10 a.m. — No. 2 Central Lyon (22-0) vs. No. 7 Panorama (22-2)

11:45 a.m. — No. 3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-0) vs. No. 6 Pocahontas Area (20-4)

Semifinals

Friday, March 3 at 10 and 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Algona Bishiop Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 8 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-4)

3:15 p.m. — No. 4 Remsen St. Mary's (23-1) vs. West Fork (24-0)

5 p.m. — No. 2 Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. No. 7 Woodbine (23-2)

6:45 p.m. — No. 3 North Linn (22-1) vs. No. 6 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1)

Semifinals

Friday, March 3 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship