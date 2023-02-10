Iowa MBB prepping for a more balanced offensive attack

Iowa has had a 20+ point scorer every season since 2018-19.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Since the 2018-19 season, Iowa has had a player average over 20 points per game. Coming into the 2023-24 season, the number one option isn't very clear.

The Hawkeyes return three double digit scorers: Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery — and a lot of depth.

"Our team is deeper this year, maybe then it's been in quite some time," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "We have we probably have 12 guys I'd be really comfortable playing. And that's not usually the case."

Without a "go-to guy," the Hawkeyes will be different to prepare for.

"It makes it harder to scout I think first and foremost because you know, like a lot of stuff (is) gonna go through a lot of different people and there's a lot of different ways you can go on any given night," senior forward Patrick McCaffery said.