Iowa State leads from the start in beating Milwaukee 68-53

The Cyclones (3-0) never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones.

AMES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Oct. 19, 2022.

Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points and Iowa State beat Milwaukee 68-53 on Sunday.

Kunc's 3-pointer 12:42 before halftime gave the Cyclones an 18-8 lead. The Panthers rallied with an 11-6 spurt and got within 24-19 when Jalen Johnson made two foul shots, but Iowa State closed the half with a 13-7 outburst and led 37-26 at intermission. 

The Cyclones led by double figures throughout the second half.

Despite struggling from beyond the 3-point arc shooting 6 for 28, Iowa State was 20-for-39 shooting inside the arc.

BJ Freeman scored 11 for Milwaukee (2-2).

