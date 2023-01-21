x
Basketball

No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas

Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State beat Kansas 64-50. Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas.
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State controlled Kansas 64-50 on Saturday.

Reserve Izzi Zingaro added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (12-4, 4-2 Big 12).

Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas (13-5, 3-4). Zakiyah Franklin 11 and Wyvette Mayberry 10 for the Jayhawks.

Lexi Donarski's 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first quarter put Iowa State up 15-12 and the Cyclones never trailed again.

Iowa State leads the overall series 48-47.

Kansas hosts Kansas State on Jan. 29. Iowa State travels to TCU Wednesday.

