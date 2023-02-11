x
Basketball

Wright, Okla St send No. 11 Iowa St to 4th loss in 5 games

The Cyclones lost for the fourth time in five games and are 16-8 overall.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) is fouled by Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State 64-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones' fourth loss in five games.

Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win.

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 for Iowa State (16-8, 7-5).

The Cyclones led 32-26 at the break and were ahead 35-28 early in the second half before Oklahoma State caught up.

Wright's jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State needed a win to stay within a game of Big 12 leader Texas, but instead stayed stuck in a funk.

The Cowboys have bounced back after starting 1-4 in conference play.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday.

Iowa State hosts No. 17 Texas Christian on Wednesday.

