Joens scores 22 points to lead Iowa St. women past TCU 84-56

Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and 20th-ranked Iowa State took control near the end of the second quarter and went on to beat TCU for an 84-56 win on Saturday.

Joens entered with 2,880 career points, putting her 18th in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history for career scoring.

Reserve Morgan Kane scored 17 points and Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan each added 12 for the Cyclones (18-8, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of four after a three-game losing streak.

Tomi Taiwo scored 13 for TCU (7-20, 1-15), which was in search of its first conference road win and now has lost two straight.

Taiwo made a pair of foul shots to give TCU a 17-15 lead 2:48 before the end of the first quarter. From there, the Cyclones proceeded to outscore the Horned Frogs 32-7 to close the first half for a 47-24 lead. The onslaught continued as Iowa State outscored TCU 23-10 in the third and then doubled score early in the fourth 72-36.