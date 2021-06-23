x
Basketball

Iowa State Cyclones to face old rival Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Cyclones and Tigers will meet next season for the 236th time.

AMES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 19, 2021. Read more here

The Iowa State University men's basketball team will renew one of its oldest rivalries next season when it hosts Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Cyclones will face the Tigers for the 236th time on Jan. 21. But Iowa State hasn't faced Missouri since 2018, when the team beat Missouri 76-59.

Missouri, a charter member of the Big 12, left the league for the SEC 10 years ago. 

The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Cyclones 150-85. But Iowa State is 23-20 against Missouri at Hilton Coliseum. 

