Iowa Wolves to host tryouts in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Wolves are on the hunt for some local talent.

They'll be hosting tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Kingdom Hoops in Ankeny from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Participants will have a chance to showcase their talent in front of Wolves and Timberwolves personnel.

Those selected will be invited to the team's training camp in October.

Anyone looking to participate will need to register, sign release and health information authorization forms and pay a $300 non-refundable tryout fee.