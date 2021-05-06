Cyclones add versatile Izaiah Brockington from Penn State

Brockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure.

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility.

Brockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game.

He also shot a team-best 84% on free throws and averaged five rebounds and just under two assists.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the new addition Thursday.

"Izaiah is a downhill playmaking guard who will thrive in the pick-n-roll," Otzelberger said. "He's got the ability to make plays at the rim and set up teammates. Izaiah is an elite rebounder from the guard position and will impact us with his leadership and toughness."

✍️ 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢 𝘊𝘺𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦



Welcome to the fam, @TheOnlyiZB



🌪️🌪️



RELEASE | Cyclones Add Transfer Izaiah Brockington To Roster



🔗 https://t.co/sLRXzEW6Z8#Cyclones | 🌪#C5C🌪 pic.twitter.com/sV0bigUkWQ — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) May 6, 2021

Brockington was also an all-state player during his high school athletic career at Philadelphia's Archbishop Ryan. He finished his career there as the school's third 1,000-point scorer.

He also led the team to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals during his senior season.