Iowa's Joe Wieskamp to leave school, stay in NBA Draft

Wieskamp, a native Iowan, would've been a senior for the Hawkeyes next season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Joe Wieskamp says he's staying in the NBA Draft, ending his career with the Hawkeyes.

Wieskamp, who went through the draft process without committing to leaving for the NBA, wrote a goodbye on his verified Twitter page on Friday.

"Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career… At this time, I’d like to officially announce that I will be keeping my name in the 2021 NBA Draft. I’ll be a Hawkeye for life!" Wieskamp tweeted.

Wieskamp, who starred for Muscatine High before joining the Hawkeyes, finishes his career with 1,283 points, 566 rebounds and 141 assists. Last season he averaged 14.8 points per game.

The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp is projected to be a second-round pick. While he has a light frame, Wieskamp's combination of athleticism and strong perimeter shooting should intrigue NBA teams.

Wieskamp could be one of two Hawkeyes to get selected this summer, with National Player of the Year Luka Garza also leaving school for pro ball.

