Former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson signs with the Washington Mystics

The former Hawkeye was selected by the Dallas Wings with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 10, 2019.

The best women's basketball player in Hawkeyes history is heading to Washington, D.C.

The Washington Mystics announced Monday they signed free-agent center and former Iowa star Megan Gustafson to its team.

Gustafson, 24, will wear number 10 for the Mystics and will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Storm at 9 p.m. CT on Monumental Sports Network (MSN).

"What's up DC?! Ready to work," Gustafson tweeted on Monday with a picture of her wearing official team gear. "Super blessed to be joining the Washington Mystics family!"

What’s up DC?! Ready to get to work 🤩



Super blessed to be joining the Washington Mystics family! ❤️💙 God’s plan 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uFOdcWcqyb — Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) June 21, 2021

Gustafson was waived by the Dallas Wings on May 12. She holds career averages of 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 34 career games with the Wings, according to a release from the Mystics.

The third-year center appeared for one preseason game for the Wings this season where she scored nine points and recorded four rebounds in 23 minutes of play.