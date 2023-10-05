In return to Ames, Monte Morris talks youth basketball camp and Denver's NBA title

Former Iowa State men's basketball start Monte Morris is returning to Iowa to host his annual youth basketball this summer.

IOWA, USA — Washington Wizards point guard and former Iowa State star Monte Morris is returning to Ames for his annual youth basketball camp this summer.

Morris is hosting his two-day camp on Aug. 5 & 6 for kids ages 7-17, focusing on improving fundamentals through drills, contests and of course, some competitive gameplay.

Morris said passing along everything he's learned in his career is very important to him, especially when it comes to helping the next generation of basketball players.

"I'm about to be 28 years old," he said. "I'm getting into my prime now, but I need to give back all the knowledge I've learned to the youth. That's my biggest thing is making sure the next generation is good."

Morris is entering his seventh season in the NBA. He spent six of those seasons with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to Washington last summer.

He's happy to see Denver win its first NBA title and is still close with his former teammates.

"I talk to Nikola [Jokic] every day, literally," Morris said. "I love his family. I love everything about him. He's so humble. When Jamal went down, me and him got to a level on and off the court to where we just loved each other and just trusted each other. He believed in me. He knew my ability. He always told me I don't need you to be Jamal Murray, I need you to be the best version of Monte Morris. You know, that meant a lot."

For more information about Morris' upcoming camp and how to register, click here.