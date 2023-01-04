Anderson, Duax lead Northern Iowa past Valparaiso 69-67

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso 69-67 on Wednesday night.
Anderson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Panthers (7-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Cole Henry finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.
Ben Krikke led the Beacons (6-10, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six assists. Valparaiso also got 16 points and four steals from Quinton Green. Kobe King also had 14 points.
Northern Iowa led 41-38 at halftime. Anderson scored 11 points in the half. Duax led Northern Iowa with nine points in the second half, including their game-winner.
Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois and Valparaiso visits Bradley.