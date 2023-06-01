Omaha Biliew named to U19 National Team

Biliew is one of 12 players selected to play in Hungary for the 2023 FIBA Men's U19 World Cup later this month.

AMES, Iowa — Omaha Biliew's already impressive basketball resume just got even better.

The Iowa State freshman has been selected to USA Basketball's U19 World Cup roster.

The 6-foot-8 forward bounced around during his high school basketball career, attending Dowling Catholic High School, Waukee High School and Link Year Prep in Missouri, before returning to Waukee for his senior year.

Biliew is no stranger to accolades. During his final season at Waukee, Biliew averaged 22.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, leading the Warriors to the Class 4A semifinals. His performance led him to be honored as the 2022-2023 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The U19 roster announcement comes after five days of training camp in Colorado Springs. The roster was selected by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee.

The U.S. has won the tournament eight times, including three of the last four.

The team will face Madagascar and Slovenia on June 24 and 25 respectively, before concluding pool play against Lebanon on June 27.