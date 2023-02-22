Omaha Biliew grateful for accolades, but focused on state title run

Despite being a prized college recruit and a constant highlight reel in the Iowa prep hoops scene, Omaha Biliew says a 2023 state basketball title is the goal.

He was a part of the Warriors team that won the Iowa High School State Championship in 2021, but he spent last year at Link Academy in Missouri. He came back to do it again.

"It would mean more, you know, this year, especially just being my last year and just playing on this high school stage again, which I'll never get back," Biliew said. "It's something you know, I've had marked on my list for so long."

While away in Missouri, he grew on and off the court.

"When he was here as a sophomore, he was shy, a little bit reserved, but now he's very outgoing, you know, talks to everyone," said Waukee head coach Kevin Kanaskie. "[The] last time he was with us, he wasn't dribbling much and now he's bringing the ball up. His shot looks really good right now."

In the 2022-23 season, Biliew is averaging 22.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. It's not empty stats either: the Warriors are 20-2 and ranked second in Class 4A.

"He's one of those guys that just wants to win," said Waukee senior guard Todd Littlefield. "He doesn't care if he comes in the game with zero points and 20 assists or 40 points and no assists. I mean, he's just all about winning, he's all about the team."

The 6-foot-7 forward has been a fan favorite, and he's embraced it.

"I think he waits around our arena at least 30 minutes after the game is over and then talks to the swarm of fans and he just runs into these random people," Littlefield said. "I don't even know who they are. These kids know his name, he gives him a little fist bump."

Kanaskie is impressed with how Biliew has handled the spotlight.

"I'm amazed by it. You know, he handles everything so well. After our games, there's 50 kids lined up and he takes pictures with them and talks to every one of them."