Steve Prohm to part ways with Iowa State, search for replacement begins 'immediately'

The Iowa State Athletic Department said Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard met with Prohm personally Monday night to discuss his departure.

AMES, Iowa — Men's basketball coach Steve Prohm and Iowa State University "have agreed to part ways" according to a press release from the university's athletic department.

ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard met with Prohm Monday night in person, according to the ISU Athletic Department. Pollard will have additional comment on Tuesday.

Prohm's overall record with the Cyclones was 97-95 over his six years there. However, his 2020-2021 club was 2-22 overall.

Prohm led the men's basketball team to three NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments and two Big 12 Tournament Championships during his tenure.

Pollard, who serves on the NCAA's Men's Basketball Committee, will begin the search for Prohm's replacement "immediately," according to the university.