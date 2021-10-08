Xavier Foster off Iowa State men's basketball team amid sexual assault investigation

Court records show Foster was the subject of a June 2021 search warrant regarding a reported sexual assault off-campus in October 2020.

AMES, Iowa — Redshirt freshman and Oskaloosa native Xavier Foster is no longer with the Iowa State University Men's Basketball team, according to a release from the program.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“We hold our program to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court,” Otzelberger said. “After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture.”

Court records show Foster was the subject of a June 2021 search warrant from the Ames Police Department regarding a reported sexual assault off-campus in October 2020. A woman said she was sexually assaulted by Foster after attending a party.

The woman submitted a sexual assault kit at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. DNA swabs were collected from Foster's left and right cheeks.

No criminal charges have been filed, and Ames PD says the case is an "ongoing investigation."

