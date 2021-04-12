Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Oklahoma State out of CFP

With the win, the Bears knocked the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State fell to ninth-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot.

Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor took a 21-3 lead.

The Cowboys rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive.

But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short.

Baylor is 11-2 and was ninth in College Football Playoff rankings.