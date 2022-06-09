Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Wednesday that Goez would replace Barbara Burke, who will retire next spring.

Goetz became Ball State athletic director in 2018 and oversaw a 19-sport program. She was COO and senior woman administrator at Connecticut from 2016-18 and interim athletic director at Minnesota in 2015-16.

Ball State has won 10 Mid-American Conference championships since Goetz was named athletics director, including seven during the 2021-22 academic year.

Goetz chairs the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was named 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports.