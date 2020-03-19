Bettendorf native D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State

D.J. Carton took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes mid-season for mental health reasons. He'll now transfer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman guard, D.J. Carton, is transferring from Ohio State Univeristy. The Bettendorf native made the announcement via twitter on Thursday.

Carton was one of the biggest named recruits in Iowa for the class of 2019. He played 20 games in his freshman season before leaving the team mid-season to deal with mental-health. In that span, he averaged more than ten points and three assists per game.