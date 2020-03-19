x
Bettendorf native D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State

D.J. Carton took a leave of absence from the Buckeyes mid-season for mental health reasons. He'll now transfer.
Credit: AP
Ohio State guard D.J. Carton dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman guard, D.J. Carton, is transferring from Ohio State Univeristy. The Bettendorf native made the announcement via twitter on Thursday.

Carton was one of the biggest named recruits in Iowa for the class of 2019. He played 20 games in his freshman season before leaving the team mid-season to deal with mental-health. In that span, he averaged more than ten points and three assists per game. 

He will be a name to watch as he now opens his recruitment back up. He was ranked #35 on ESPN's Top 100 last year. The Iowa Hawkeyes were in his final six schools before he chose the Buckeyes.