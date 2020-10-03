Bishop Garrigan survives scare from Springville and Montezuma topples Martensdale-St. Marys to open 1A Boys State Basketball

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday at the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament started with Montezuma rolling by Martensdale-St. Marys, 75-50, in Class 1A. Trey Shearer put up a game high 24 points for the Braves. Eddie Burgess had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. The Blue Devils finish the season 23-4.

Then Bishop Garrigan, the #2-seed, battled back to survive an upset scare from the Springville Orioles. Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel had 22 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. The last block of the five, came on the last second shot by Springville, to seal the win for the Golden Bears.