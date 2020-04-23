Britta Snyder's senior season canceled, so it's time to battle her brother, Brock, on the golf course

Britta Snyder's career is unmatched in girls high school golf in the state of Iowa. She would have been chasing a fourth state title.

GILBERT, Iowa — “It’s definitely a disappointment but I know that I left the Legacy I wanted to at Gilbert with golf.”

Britta's final putt as a high school golfer for Gilbert, came back in May of 2019. To end her junior season with an Eagle on her final hole to shoot 65, a course record at Otter Creek. Britta was crowned champion for the third time in three years.

“If I have a chance to leave High School golf that’s how I wanted to I mean 65, winning a state title by fifteen with an eagle putt. There’s no better way to end it than that.”

She has been dominant at Gilbert, and looked forward to her senior season, for many reasons.

“So this was kind of our last hoorah as a team for me and that was really disappointing because I wanted to have a chance to play with Brock. I know that was one of our goals was to win an individual state title and I feel like that would have been really cool to have done that together.”

Brock is finishing up freshman year and would be playing his first season of varsity golf.

“Yeah it was really a bummer I was looking forward to competing with Britta and hopefully we could have won a state title together. It is what it is.”

So, as competitive as these two are they go head-to-head.

“Pretty much every day we’ve been practicing. No matter if it’s out here at Veenker, in our house, in our basement.”

“We push each other on the course—on days like today when there’s no other competition I know that’s a huge advantage that other girls aren’t able to have to have someone to compete with.”

Just like any sibling rivalry there has to be a little wager on the side.

“There’s definitely a lot of bets that go on on the course whether it’s chores or throwing a dollar there it’s anything that makes it fun.”

They play from the same tee, Brock using his distance off the tee for an upper hand, but he admits Britta may have the edge from there.

“Short game she might make up a couple of strokes there.”

They go back and forth.

Brock with a couple of early strokes, before Britta makes a late push.

“Last year we were a close match but this year he can beat me pretty much when he plays when we are both at the top of our game it’s close but it’s really cool to see how he’s progressed over the last year.”

By the end of the round, they call it even.

It’s days like this, the real win is getting to play this round together, before Britta leaves for Baylor in August to continue her career as a Big 12 golfer.

“It’s really sad I’m going to miss her a lot but we’ll be competing against each other a our whole lives. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for both of us.