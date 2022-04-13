Bubba Watson to play in John Deere Classic

The two-time Masters champion announced his 2022 summer schedule with JDC making the list.

SILVIS, Ill. — Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson said he plans to play in the 2022 John Deere Classic.

Watson announced his summer schedule via Twitter on Wednesday, saying some of his plans could be subject to change — pending qualifications for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

Planning out my summer… for those interested here’s a look at my upcoming tournament schedule… pic.twitter.com/AUiQVztjKB — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 13, 2022

Watson is coming off a 39th place finish in this year's Masters Tournament and enters Wednesday listed at No. 68 in the World Golf Rankings. The lefty last played in the JDC in 2017 and finished tied for 44th while shooting nine under par.

The start date for this year's John Deere Classic is moving up a week earlier than usual. It's scheduled for June 27 through July 3, two weeks prior to The Open which begins July 14. The U.S. Open is slated to begin on June 16.