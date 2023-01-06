Caitlin Clark hitting the green for JDC Pro-Am this year

The premier guard will tee off from TPC Deere Run during the Pro-Am tournament this July.

SILVIS, Ill. — Hawkeye women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will trade in her 3s for tees this July when she hits the green at TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic Pro-Am tournament.

A release from the JDC says Clark will play on July 5 in a group anchored by Iowa native and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. She and Johnson will play with three other amateurs before participating in Youth Clinic at 3 p.m. on the driving range.

Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director, said, "It's a little bit like Christmas morning for us."

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson, two Iowa sports heroes, play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run,” Lehman said in the release. “Zach has been the face of the tournament for many years and Caitlin’s presence will bring a jolt of electricity to the grounds and help us introduce youngsters and non-golf fans to this great game.”

The Pro-Am tournament is for amateurs to take a chance at playing with the pros. This year's Pairings won't be announced until the week of June 27.

The Pro-Ams take place on July 3 and 5 this year. The best of the best golfers will flock to Silvis in just 34 days as of this publishing.

