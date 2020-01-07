The Cardinals will be bringing baseball heaven to Iowa this summer for a special game at the filming location of one of the most iconic baseball movies ever

ST. LOUIS — They built it, and the Cardinals are coming.

On Wednesday, 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano confirmed the Cardinals are "a leading contender" to play the Chicago White Sox in a game at the "Field of Dreams" in Iowa this upcoming season.

The Associated Press later confirmed the Cardinals would be the opponent.

The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 13 between the White Sox and New York Yankees.

Now, with MLB teams only playing opponents from their own division and alternate league counterpart division due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals could be filling the Yankees' slot.

“We hope to have the option to play,” MLB said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site."

A temporary 8,000 seat stadium was built on the site of the original filming location for the 1989 movie in Dyersville, Iowa, for a Major League game to be played this season.

It is not yet known if fans will be admitted for the game.

The 60-game Major League season is set to begin on either July 23 or 24, with teams reporting to training camps the first week of July.