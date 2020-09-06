Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, pairings announced for Round 1 Thursday

Feature groups include: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth at 12:55 pm ET and Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm at 1:06 pm ET

CLEVELAND — 89 days.

That's how long it has been since the PGA Tour put a halt to its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic following the first round of The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

This upcoming Thursday that will all change as the PGA Tour resumes action for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Due to the absence of golf and sports over the last three months, anticipation is high for fans as players embark on the four day tournament that will crown a champion following Sunday's final round.

Pairings were announced earlier this week and include four different feature groupings:

Hole 1

Hole 10

Tiger Woods will not be playing in this year's Charles Schwab Challenge.

The field of 148 golfers includes some of the top players in the world, many of them major champions.

Below is the full list of groupings and tee times for Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Hole 1

6:50 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman, Bill Haas

7:01 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Doc Redman, Robby Shelton

7:12 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Scott Harrington

7:23 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox

7:34 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez

7:45 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner

7:56 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen

8:07 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Jimmy Walker

8:18 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Shane Lowry, Jim Herman

8:29 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Abraham Ancer

8:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:51 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Danny Lee, Brian Gay

9:02 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Henrik Norlander, Tyler McCumber

12:00 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

12:11 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka

12:22 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Zac Blair, Scottie Scheffler

12:33 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Long

12:44 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang

12:55 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

1:06 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

1:17 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau

1:28 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia

1:39 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Scott Brown, Josh Teater

1:50 p.m -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk

2:01 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Matthew NeSmith

2:12 p.m. -- David Frost, Cameron Davis, Franklin Corpening

Hole 10

6:50 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Tom Hoge

7:01 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler, K.H. Lee

7:12 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren

7:23 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell

7:34 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell

7:45 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

7:56 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson

8:07 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Max Homa, Steve Stricker

8:18 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger

8:29 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Bernhard Langer, Jason Kokrak

8:40 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor, Victor Perez

8:51 a.m. -- Olin Browne, Doug Ghim, Tom Lewis