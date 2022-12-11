Harlan defeats ADM, Humboldt falls to Mount Vernon in Class 3A semifinals

The high school football state semifinals wrapped up on Saturday with classes 2A and 3A.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Harlan defeated ADM in the Class 3A state semifinals while Humboldt fell to Mount Vernon.

Harlan and Mount Vernon will meet in the championship next week.

Defending champions Harlan cyclones took on ADM. These teams played back on Oct. 7 and Harlan dominated with a score of 42-7.

The cyclones are looking to add their 14th State title, the most of any team in Iowa.

First quarter, ADM is up 6-0, Harlan is in the red zone, Aidan Hall runs in for the score, and the cyclones go up 7-6.

Harlan is up 8 now as ADM's Aiden Flora breaks a tackle and runs with it, tying it up at 14.

The cyclones then come right back as Teagan Kasperbauer dumps off to Hall, Hall does the rest bringing the score to 21-14.

In the second half, it's Hall again as he goes 62 years in for the score. Hall had 312 total yards and five touchdowns. Harlan is going back to the final game with a final score of 49-35.

FINAL: Harlan Community 49, ADM 28. The Cyclones advance to play in next week’s #iahsfb Class 3A Championship! pic.twitter.com/0a8baFM6Vq — IHSAA (@IHSAA) November 13, 2022

"It's great to come out here early. They put up points we had come back and counteract that. So we came back to the points and now here we are. It'll be awesome," said "Teagon Kasperbauer, Senior Harlan Quarterback.

Hall, a future Hawkeye and Harlan senior shared with Local 5 what this experience has been like.

"It feels great, you know, to play for a program as good as ours. Not many kids get this opportunity. So they finally come out here and play in the dome. It's just a great feeling. It's a memory I'll have for the rest of my life," Hall said.

In the nightcap game, #3 Humboldt and #2 Mount Vernon played to see who will take on Harlan in the championship game.

In the first half, Joey Rhomberg led Brady Erickson into the endzone, 7-0 Mount Vernon.

Humboldt lines up for the 33-yard attempt, and Trevor Beach knocks it in, 7-3.

But that's the closest the Wildcats get as Rhomberg powers his way into the endzone and Mount Vernon wins and moves on to the final.