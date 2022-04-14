The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be held at Dickie's Arena from April 14 to April 16.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For three days, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will play host to the top female gymnasts in the country.

This year marks the fifth time Fort Worth has hosted the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Gymnastics Championships, and Dickies Arena will hold the event through 2026.

According to the Dickies Arena website, nearly 30,000 people are expected to attend.

The women’s gymnastics championships consists of eight teams, as well as four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists who were not members of a qualifying team.

Gymnasts headlining the event include USA Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee (Auburn), Trinity Thomas (Florida), Team USA Olympian Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Team USA Olympian Jade Carey (Oregon State) and Team USA Olympian Grace McCallum (Utah) more.

These are the teams vying for the National Championship: The University of Oklahoma, University of Utah, University of Alabama, University of Minnesota, University of Florida, University of Michigan, University of Missouri and Auburn University.

The all-around individual qualifiers are:

Jade Carey (Oregon State)

Raena Worley (Kentucky)

Norah Flatley (UCLA)

Kennedy Hambrick (Arkansas)

The individual event qualifiers are:

Vault

Gayla Griswold (Lindenwood)

Kiya johnson (LSU)

Elexis Edwards (Ohio State)

Mia Townes (Illinois)

Bars

Jordan Chiles (UCLA)

Cally Nixon (Kentucky)

Sarah Shaffer Arkansas)

Mia Takekawa (Illinois)

Beam

Adeline Kenlin (Iowa)

Sirena Linton (Arizona)

Skyla Schulte (Michigan State)

Abbie Thompson (Denver)

Floor

Kyla Bryant (Stanford)

Jordan Chiles (UCLA)

Hailey Davis (Kentucky)

Jaye Mack (Illinois State)

Here is a look at the schedule of events: