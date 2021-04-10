Education options beyond a four-year degree

Is college right for everyone?

Financial aid season for college students is back. As of Oct. 1, students can enroll for federal student aid requests, also known as “FAFSA”. But one question that is frequently overlooked, is college right for everyone?

We spoke to an entrepreneur who says she owes her success to online courses. Olivia Starling says she ended up quitting a full time job and taking online courses.

“It was the most up to date important information that I can actually receive," says Starling. "They're constantly being updated. There's [sic] groups where people are talking about the new stuff in the field and there was just nothing that I ever received with my marketing degree.”

We spoke to the non-profit organization “ICAN” who helps people apply for federal aid and council those who are thinking about higher education or a career change. The company says, in most cases, you do need some sort of credentials to enter the workforce, and that doesn't have to be a four-year degree. The company’s vice president, Brittania Morey, says 68% of workforce employers are looking for a credential beyond a high-school diploma.

“Does that mean a four year degree? Not necessarily," says Morey. "Options after high school can include everything from a registered apprenticeship, which doesn't cost anything. It's an earn as you learn program.” Morey says those earn as you learn programs will pay you as they train you in a variety of fields.