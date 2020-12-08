Iowa State Cyclones release 2020 conference football schedule

The Iowa State Cyclones football team will be gearing up to play, as the Big 12 Conference will continue their fall football schedule as planned.
Nine conference games will be played, plus one non-conference game on either Sept. 12 or Sept. 19 as part of the Big 12's "9+1" scheduling model.
"Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being," Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement Wednesday. "We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus. If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”
Here is a look at Iowa State's conference schedule:
- Sept. 26: at TCU
- Oct. 3: vs. Oklahoma
- Oct. 10: vs. Texas Tech
- Oct. 17: BYE
- Oct. 24: at Oklahoma State
- Oct. 31: at Kansas
- Nov. 7: vs. Baylor
- Nov. 14: BYE
- Nov. 21: vs. Kansas State
- Nov. 28: at Texas
- Dec. 5: vs. West Virginia
Each team will have two bye weeks with a possible third bye week later in the season, and the Big 12 Championship Game will be played Dec. 12 or Dec. 19
