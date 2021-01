Live game updates will be available at kickoff at WeAreIowa.com/Cyclones or by texting CYCLONES to 515-457-1026.

The No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) will face off against the No. 25 Oregon Ducks (4-2) in the 2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game will be televised at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.