Live updates | No. 10 Iowa State takes on No. 25 Oregon in 2021 Fiesta Bowl

The Cyclones set a school record this year with eight wins in Big 12 play and are in their fourth straight bowl game.

Iowa State will play in its first New Year's Six bowl when it faces Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship and are playing in their second straight major bowl after winning the Rose Bowl a year ago.

2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

First Quarter

End of the 1st quarter: 7-7 tie game

2nd and 10: Purdy hits Soehner on a quick dump off-- and that's good for a new set of downs.

1st and 10 on the 48: no gain

2nd and 11: Purdy threads a needle to Charlie Kolar for another first down.

1st and 10 on the 42: Nwangwu loses a yard

3rd and 9: Purdy finds Charlie Kolar for 10 yards and a 1st down.

3rd and 4: false start

2nd and 7: Breece Hall gains a couple more

1st and 10 on the 31: Breece Hall carries for 3.

Kene Nwangwu takes the kickoff out past the 30 where ISU starts their next drive.

1st and 10 on the 5: Anthony Brown takes it into the endzone for the touchdown 7-7 ballgame.

1st and 10 on the 29: Dye goes up the gut for 24 yards-- and Oregon is on the doorstep.

1st and 10 on the 40: Shough to Pittman for another Ducks first down.

2nd and 6: screen to Travis Dye and he picks up 18 and they're in ISU territory.

1st and 10 on the 37: Shough keeps he picks up 5-yards on the run.

2nd and 11: Shough to Pittman for a first down.

1st and 10 and Oregon goes nowhere. ISU defense gets after Shough.

Iowa State kicks off to Oregon. The Ducks will start with the ball at the 25-yard line.

3rd and goal on the 1: Breece Hall trots into the end zone. 7-0 Cyclones lead.

2nd and goal on the 5: Charlie Kolar on the reception is dragged down at the 1

1st and goal on the 6: Hall stumbles with just 1 yard gained.

3rd and 1 on the 8: Hall picks up 2 for 1st and goal on the 6.

2nda nd 1 on the 9: Hall short of the line to gain brings up 3rd down.

1st and 10: Breece Hall gains 9

3rd and 5: Purdy on a WR screen to Xavier Hutchinson, and he picks up a good chunk for a new set of downs.

2nd and 5: Purdy's pass to Soehner falls incomplete

1st and 10 from the 33: Breece Hall picks up 5.

2nd and 6 on the 42: Brock Purdy tucks it and picks up 10 yards for another ISU first down.

1st and 10 on the 46: Kene Nwangwu with a gain of 4.

3rd and 3: Purdy completes it to Sean Shaw Jr. for about 5 yards-- and that's a Cyclones 1st down.

2nd and 1: Pass to Dylan Soehner loses the Cyclones a few yards.

14:35

1st and 10 on the 41: Option pitch to Hall, he gets a gain of 8.

15:00

1st and 10 on the 25: Brock Purdy to Landen Akers and he picks up 16 yards.

The Cyclones lost the toss, Oregon differs, and will give Iowa State the ball to open the game.

Pregame