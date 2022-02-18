Ames police: Xavier Foster no longer a suspect in 2020 sexual assault case

Officers say at this time there no charges will be filed against the former ISU basketball player after he was previously named a suspect in a sexual assault case.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a year-long investigation, the Ames Police Department said Xavier Foster is no longer a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that started in 2020.

"At this time we are not pressing charges on Xavier Foster. The investigation remains active," said Commander Dan Walter of the Ames Police Department. "We have not charged anyone else in this investigation. We also do not have any pending charges related to this case."

Foster was abruptly dismissed from the Iowa State basketball team in October, which coach T.J. Otzelberger said was for a variety of reasons.

Lori Yardley, a representative from the law firm representing Foster, sent the following statement on his behalf:

"Since entering the Transfer Portal, Xavier has continued his studies at Iowa State University. He is working out daily and looking forward to playing basketball again. Xavier will continue to explore his various offers over the next few weeks, and will announce a decision by the end of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and consistently denied any wrongdoing. He fully cooperated with investigators, and remained available to answer questions throughout their inquiry. Although the investigation was lengthy, Xavier appreciates the thoroughness, fairness, cooperation and openness of both the Ames Police Department and Story County Attorney’s office."