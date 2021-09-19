AP top 25: Iowa stays at No. 5, Iowa State No.14

After wins for both teams Saturday, Iowa remains at No. 5 and Iowa State sits at No. 14 in the AP rankings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After wins for both teams Saturday, Iowa remains at No.5 in the AP college football poll and Iowa State sits at No. 14.

The Hawkeyes remain undefeated while the Cyclones are now 2-1 overall, their only loss coming from the Cy-Hawk game.

Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes.

No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one.