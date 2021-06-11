AP Top 25: Iowa stays at No. 19, Iowa State still unranked

Wins for both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes didn't change their standings in this week's AP poll.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State is still unranked despite Saturday's 30-7 win over Texas and Iowa sits at No. 19 after a 17-12 victory over Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes are No. 14 in Sunday's USA Today coaches poll and No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 in the AP poll, ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama, and Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, but the teams most-closely chasing the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after those that played this past weekend won close games.

The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel and the Crimson Tide had 1,336. Oklahoma, which had an open date, stayed at No. 4. Oregon jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

AP Top 25 poll week 11