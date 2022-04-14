Audi Crooks, top-100 recruit in Class of 2023, commits to Iowa State

Crooks tweeted Thursday: "I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University!"

ALGONA, Iowa — Iowa State has landed the top in-state girls basketball recruit for the Class of 2023: Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan.

Bishop Garrigan was the Class 1A runner-up in 2020 when Crooks was a freshman, as well as in 2021 when she was a sophomore. Both losses came to Newell-Fonda.

Crooks is the No. 58 recruit in the nation, according to the espnW Rankings Class of 2023, and No. 42 nationally in the Prep Girls Hoops rankings for 2023.

Cooks made the announcement Thursday morning on Algona Radio KLGA & KLGZ. Her final schools were Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, the station reported.

With Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin gear on a table in the Bishop Garrigan high school gym, Crooks unzipped her jacket to reveal a Cyclones shirt.

"First I want to start by thanking God for granting me the ability to play basketball. Next I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for their endless support through this journey. With that being said, I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University!"

The Cyclones women's basketball team finished the season 28-7 following a Sweet 16 loss to Creighton. espnW's No. 41 recruit in 2023, Addyson Brown, and No. 48 recruit, Jalynn Bristow, have already committed to Bill Fennelly's squad.