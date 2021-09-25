x
Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

The Cyclones are now 2-2.
Credit: AP
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) runs past Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8). (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

WACO, Texas — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29. 

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards. 

That included a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try. 

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

