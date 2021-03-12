Big 12 coaches: Breece Hall top offensive player again

Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns.

IRVING, Texas — Big 12 coaches have picked rushing leader Breece Hall from Iowa State as the league's top offensive player of the year for the second year in a row.

Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. The junior has run for a touchdown in his last 24 games. That is an FBS-record streak.

Hall's teammate Will McDonald was named the Big 12's co-defensive lineman of the year.

Baylor senior Jalen Pitre was named the top defender, and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was chosen by his peers as coach of the year.