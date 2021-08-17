Big 12 won't reschedule football games canceled due to COVID-19

The conference announced Tuesday it will also force teams which have too many players out due to COVID-19 to forfeit the game.

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference has announced it will not reschedule games due to COVID-19 for the 2021 football season.

Tuesday, the conference announced if a team cannot play a game as scheduled because too many players are out for COVID-19, "or for any reason," they will be required to forfeit the game and the scheduled opponent will be credited with a win for conference standings purposes.

The conference states a forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed contest and, when possible, would occur prior to the visiting team beginning its travel.

If neither team is able to compete, a No Contest would be declared. The announcement also states commissioner Bob Bowlsby has discretion to declare a No Contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant it.

The Big 12 is the latest conference to announce the move, after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said forfeits were on the table on July 19.

In 2020, the Big 12 set thresholds for each position group and the total roster size. If a team fell below those thresholds, games were rescheduled or canceled.

Only one Big 12 Conference football game was not played, as West Virginia-Oklahoma was rescheduled and then canceled because both teams had COVID issues at separate times.