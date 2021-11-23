Cyclones fans can bring snacks, water to Jack Trice Stadium on Friday

Thanksgiving weekend staffing concerns forced Iowa State to make the change. Some concession stands will be open, however.

AMES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 20, 2021.

Iowa State will allow fans attending Friday's finale against TCU to bring their own snacks to the game because of concession staffing concerns.

The Cyclones announced on Tuesday that the items must adhere to the department's clear bag policy.

"The long Thanksgiving weekend has made it difficult for our concessions partner to find individuals and service groups to fully staff our game-day concessions operation," said Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard. "While we will have limited concession offerings available for purchase, not all of our stands throughout the stadium will be open."

Fans may bring their own water bottle of up to 20 ounces into the game as long as it is unopened or empty, and water bottle filling stations will be available as well. Coolers will not be allowed inside the stadium.