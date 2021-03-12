Breece Hall declares for NFL draft

If Hall doesn’t play with in the Cheez-It Bowl, he will have finished his Cyclone career with 3,931 rushing yards.

AMES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 3.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

The post read in part:

"After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL draft. While this decision has not been easy, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine. I know that Cyclone nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life."

Hall went on to thank his family, teammates, coaches and Cyclone fans.

If Hall doesn’t play in the Cheez-It Bowl, he will have finished his Cyclone career with 3,931 rushing yards, including 1,472 in 2021. He would also close his career with rushing touchdowns in 24 consecutive games, an FBS record.

Hall led the nation in scoring (138 points), touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20).

Hall was again a consensus All-American this season after wrapping up the year by earning first-team All-America recognition from Walter Camp, AP, AFCA and the Sporting News. He was a second-team All-America choice from the FWAA, precluding him from becoming a unanimous All-American for the second season in a row.