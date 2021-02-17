x
Cunningham, Oklahoma State hand Iowa St. 11th straight loss

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points for Iowa State.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 17 points and Oklahoma State closed on a 9-0 run to beat Iowa State 76-58. 

Oklahoma State had its lead trimmed to 53-47 with 11:43 remaining on Rasir Bolton’s three-point play. But Iowa State would only make one more field goal the rest of the way — another three-point play by Bolton at 5:57. 

Cunningham and Kalib Boone combined to made 14 of 20 field goals for Oklahoma State, while Iowa State was held to 19-of-57 shooting (33.3%).

Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) guards Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

