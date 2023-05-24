Cyclone Tailgate Tour concludes in Des Moines

After visiting almost a dozen cities across Iowa, Iowa State wrapped up its 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour in Des Moines.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The final day of the 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour kicked off Wednesday in Bettendorf and finished in Des Moines.

The events allow fans to interact with Iowa State coaches, members of the athletics department staff and celebrate ISU athletics.

"Dubuque, getting to Okoboji to Council Bluffs, everywhere that we get to go, I mean we really have covered the state top to bottom and east to west," said head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.

Many coaches said their favorite part is getting to meet fans all across the state.

"The tour has been awesome," said head men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger. "The energy, excitement, enthusiasm for Iowa State athletics couldn't be higher, so it's great to get out across the state and connect with all our fans and for us as coaches, we're so grateful for all the support we get at Jack Trice and Hilton. So, for us to come out and connect with everybody is awesome."