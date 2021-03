The Longhorns led for all but 22 seconds while beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings.

AMES, Iowa — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures and the 15th-ranked Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in an 81-67 win.

Texas led for all but 22 seconds while beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings.

Iowa State was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.