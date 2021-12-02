Cyclones announce 2021 football schedule

Iowa State opens the season Sept. 4 against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium.

AMES, Iowa — The Big 12 has released its 2021 conference football schedule less than two months after Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive league championship.

The Sooners beat Iowa State in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 19.

The Cyclones last season beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time while putting together a Big 12-best 8-1 conference record during the regular season before losing in their first conference title game.

Iowa State and Oklahoma next meet Nov. 20 in Norman, two weeks before the next title game.

2021 Iowa State Cyclones football schedule

Sept. 4: vs. UNI

Sept. 11: vs. Iowa (CyHawk Game)

Sept. 18: at UNLV

Sept. 25: at Baylor

Oct. 2: vs. Kansas

Oct. 16: at Kansas State

Oct. 23: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 30: at West Virginia

Nov. 6: vs. Texas

Nov. 13: at Texas Tech

Nov. 20: at Oklahoma

Nov. 27: vs. TCU