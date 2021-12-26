Cyclones hold first practice in Orlando ahead of Cheez-It Bowl

Iowa State will face Clemson on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4:45 p.m. CST.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Iowa State football team ran through its first practice inside of Camping World stadium Sunday.

It was a light practice with players only wearing "shells"—just helmets and shoulder pads.

A season that started with aspirations of a New Years Day Six bowl bid or maybe even a College Football Playoff bid quickly turned into a 7-5 season that saw some close calls and some bounces not go the Cyclones' way.



Even with a disappointing record, the last game for some of those seniors means just as much as the first.

”I played over 50 games here, so it's gone by really fast," said senior tight end Chase Allen. "Maybe we had different expectations at the start of the season, but I can tell you the guys in the lock room still pour our heart and soul into every game and every time we step on that field to make sure we can execute the game plan."

