Cyclones, now unranked, look to bounce back against Kansas

AMES, Iowa — For the first time during the 2021 season, the Iowa State Cyclones enter game week unranked after a 31-29 loss to Baylor to open Big 12 play last week.



"Every game teaches us something about ourselves. Where are we? Where are we going? Whether we won the game or lost the game,” head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday.



The Cyclones doubled up the Bears on offense, but the Achilles heel showed itself again for ISU: struggles on special teams.



"We have the one play that is the game-changer. Some of our veteran players who are our 'A' players on [that] unit don’t make the play. And so when you don’t do that or do your job so the other people can make the play, then something bad can happen, especially on special teams," Campbell added. "All it takes is one guy not to do their job, and when you have two, it makes it tough."



Special teams woes have haunted Iowa State under Campbell. That includes 2020 in their losses to Louisiana and Oklahoma State. But this week's matchup with Kansas gives the Cyclones a chance to clean up all three phases



The senior-laden Cyclones look to use its experience to shore up some of the issues on both sides of the ball and play a complete game.



"When Iowa State plays their toughest, we're all playing together: special teams, offense and defense," said offensive lineman Trevor Downing. "I mean, I don’t think we’ve had a complete game this year. I’m just looking forward to that, hopefully it’s this weekend and we find that groove and roll on with it the whole season."