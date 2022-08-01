x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa State Cyclones

No. 11 Iowa State falls to Oklahoma 79-66

The Cyclones are now 13-2.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) is fouled by Iowa State guard Tre Jackson (3). (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday night. 

Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners. 

Oklahoma is 12-3 and took control with a 14-0 run late in the second half that covered five minutes. Oklahoma was coming off a loss to No. 1 Baylor. The Sooners bounced back with a dynamic offensive performance. The Sooners shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half. 

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State, which is 13-2.

RELATED: Iowa State holds off Texas Tech 51-47

RELATED: Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

WATCH | Lessons from 2021: Cyclones mark year of growth following loss to Clemson 

In Other News

Iowa State men's basketball gets first loss against Baylor