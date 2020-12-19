LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.: Previewing the Big 12 title game on 'CyHawk Gameday'

Text CYCLONES to 515-457-1026 or click here starting at 11 a.m. to get live updates from the Big 12 Championship Game.
For the first time in over 100 years, the Iowa State Cyclones are playing in a conference championship game.
Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer will be live in Arlington, Texas ahead of ISU's matchup with Oklahoma.
Hear from fans who made the trek south, former players and get the keys to the game on "CyHawk Gameday" presented by Hy-Vee and Service Legends.
You can also stream "CyHawk Gameday" on YouTube!
Related Stories
- THROUGH THE YEARS | Matt Campbell's route from landing at Iowa State to Big 12 title game
- Diehard Cyclone fans make the trip to Texas for gameday
- How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game
- Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top coach, offensive and defensive player awards
- Former Cyclones reflect on what Big 12 Championship Game means to them
- Iowa State Cyclones staying even-keeled heading into Big 12 Championship Game